Online payment of property tax this year: Mayor

KOCHI: Mayor M Anilkumar has said that online payment of property tax will be introduced this year itself. “The implementing agency for e-governance, Information Kerala Mission (IKM), is expected to complete data entry of buildings that were built after 2013 by this month,” said Anilkumar.

“Thereafter, data entry of the buildings assessed before February 2013 will also begin. Once the entries are completed, it is expected that all building taxes can be paid online by this year,” the mayor said. Lack of a proper system for tax collection has affected the corporation’s revenue generation, resulting in shortage of funds.

For the past two months building application plans were considered and approved by the corporation online. Online payment of professional tax can also be done by this month.

“We need to go further in the field of e-governance. We intend to develop our state-of-the-art software application in collaboration with IKM to enable it. Constant reviews, inspection and follow-up will be done to make the e-governance project a success,” Mayor said.