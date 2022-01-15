A friendly melody

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nithya Mammen is known for her soulful voice. The state award-winning playback singer recently released her debut solo music track Kathaale through her YouTube channel. It is a melodious hymn that narrates love and friendship in Malayalam.

The lyrics penned by Nithin K Cheriyan was composed by Ebin Pallichan. The song features Nithya alongside violinist Francis Xavier, Carol George, Josekutty on viola, Albin Jose on cello and guitarists Josy John and Durwin D’souza. The video is shot near the sea, with friendly conversations between team members setting the mood.

Nithya says the song was a platform for her to explore more independent music projects. “Apart from movie songs, I wanted to explore other sides of music. Kaathale was breaking a shell for me. I am a shy person generally, but this project is a start for me when it comes to finding new avenues for my music and collaborating with other musicians. I feel lucky to have performed with such experienced musicians,” says Nithya.

The song is a pleasant track which anyone can catch on to and start humming. It was shot at Cherai beach, near Kochi. “It was my first time in Cherai and the ambience was calm. This added grace to our song. The track is a simple melody. It is a feel-good song that anybody can try singing. The idea was to get the song to as many people as possible. I used to do covers of songs by other musicians. Now, I am seeing people do covers of Kaathale, and that is all the recognition I can ask for,” adds Nithya.