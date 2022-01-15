Dileep moves court, says probe officer has assault visuals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Follow ing the police raid on the residences of Dileep and his brother Anoop, the film star has approached the Additional Special Sessions Court seeking a directive to the investigation officer of the actor abduction and rape case to submit the assault visuals of the victim to the court.

According to Dileep, the visuals are in the possession of DySP Baiju Paulose and these should be handed over to the court. Dileep claims that there are every possibility of the visuals being misused if they remain in the investigation officer’s possession. He has also raised apprehension about the visuals getting leaked if they remain with anyone other than the court.

The petition would be considered by the court on January 20. Dileep has also filed a contempt of court petition against the invest igat ion officer. Earlier, film director P Balachandrakumar had claimed that Dileep had watched the assault visuals after the latter was released from jail in 2017.

Similarly, the director claimed that he had received a call from one Sherif of Aluva, who is based in London, claiming that his friends in the UK had the visuals with them and he had seen those. The police are yet to find the mobile phone with which the visuals were shot. The visuals used as evidence were retrieved from another memory card to which those were transferred.