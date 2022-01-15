STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

KAAPA effective in tackling goonda menace in rural Ernakulam

Since 2019-launch of Op Dark Hunt, 32 gangsters have been arrested, 33 deported 

Published: 15th January 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Anseer, aka Perumbavoor Anas, 36, who operates from Perumbavoor, is on the most wanted list of Ernakulam Rural police. Anas of Vengola used to run a network of criminals in Ernakulam and his steady rise in the underworld hierarchy led to a rival group bringing in a quotation gang from Tamil Nadu to bump him off. However, he was jailed under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Though he was released on bail, he could not involve in criminal activities as had to execute a bond agreeing not to indulge in any such activities. 

The stringent legal actions initiated by the Ernakulam Rural police under KAAPA have put many notorious gangsters such as Anas behind bars and helped bring down the goon menace to a great extent.  It was after the gruesome murder of gang leader Binoy, aka Gillappi, in Athani near Nedumbassery in 2019 that the Ernakulam Rural police launched ‘Operation Dark Hunt’, a special drive against goondas, drug peddlers, and anti-social elements. 

The murder happened in full public view around 8pm in front of a bar at Athani junction. Visuals from a CCTV camera clearly showed a gang, which came in a car, hacking Binoy multiple times and mutilating his face. One of the gang members hacked Binoy till he died by sitting on him. It was clear that a gang rivalry was behind the attack and several gangs were active in the rural area. This prompted the police to launch ‘Operation Dark Hunt’ to round up the anti-social elements.

Since the drive was launched in 2019, 32 notorious gangsters, including Perumbavoor Anas; habitual offenders Kara Ratheesh, aka Ratheesh; Grintesh, aka Indava; and serial thief Kandelakudiyil Suresh, aka ‘Dracula’ Suresh, were arrested invoking KAAPA, while 33 persons were deported from the district and legal actions initiated against 73 criminals. Perhaps, the Ernakulam Rural police are top in invoking KAAPA against the goons. Those involved in dreadful acts affecting public peace and tranquillity were arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act, NDPS Act and Explosive Substances Act.

“Operation Dark Hunt has been very effective in bringing down goonda activities in the rural police district despite a few lone incidents,” said Rural SP K Karthick. The station house officer (SHO) concerned recommends the invocation of KAAPA against a person through the DySP concerned who then forward it to the district police chief, who is the sponsoring authority. The SP, in turn, forwards it to the district collector. 

The goons have to execute a bond undertaking that they would not indulge in criminal activities while they are out on bail. If the bond provisions are flouted, the police will arrest the person. “The police chiefs of Ernakulam rural, Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts have been directed to invoke relevant sections of KAAPA against those hindering the peaceful life of the public, habitual offenders, drug peddling and those involved in anti-social activities,” said Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Ernakulam Range DIG.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KAAPA Ernakulam
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp