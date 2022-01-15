Winged friends arrive at Vellayani wetlands

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After a long lull, the migratory birds are back at Punchakkari- Vellayani wetlands, bringing cheer to the birding community. Volunteers of the Wings Birds Protection Club (WBPC), under the city-based NGO Neerthadakam, organised a bird-watching session recently. Over 30 species of migratory birds were spotted during the session held to observe the migratory bird season that began in November 2021 and will end in March.

Although Punchakkari has been a paradise for bird watchers and photographers for many years, recent studies found out the migratory birds and their habitats are not receiving the care they require. “The objective of the programme was not just to count bird sightings in the region. We also wanted to explore the causes behind the decline in the number of migratory birds spotted last year.

Last year, we could only sight 11 species at the wetland. But this year, we could easily spot more than 30. The change in weather conditions could have played a part,” said Kiran A J, the founder and director of Neerthadakam.Some of the migratory birds spotted include Black-headed Ibis, Black-winged Stilt, Barn Swallow, Red-wattled Lapwing, Booted Eagle, Western Yellow Wagtail, Grey Heron, Blue-tailed Bee-eater, Paddy-field Pipit, Marsh Sandpiper, Wood Sandpiper, Blyth’s Reed Warbler and Eurasian Golden Oriole.

The team of bird watchers included Kiran A J, Rakesh A S, Akhil Y, Vipin Sekkuri and Gayathri Ashok.The studies claim that 240 species of migratory birds have been sighted in the region The report was handed over to the tourism department.