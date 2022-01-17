Ernakulam district authorities impose restrictions on public gatherings amid spike in COVID cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district authorities have strengthened COVID curbs as the test positivity rate stood above 30 per cent for the third consecutive day. On Sunday, the district reported a TPR of 36.85 per cent, up from 33.06 per cent on Saturday. Eleven clusters, including educational in institutions and government offices, have been identified.

The decision to impose restrictions was taken by the district disaster management authority (DDMA) in a review meeting on Sunday. Restrictions have been imposed on all public programmes and gatherings, including religious ceremonies and political and socio-economic events. The meeting also urged people to implement quarantine norms and COVID protocols strictly.

On January 1, the daily case count stood at 400 with the TPR at 5.38 per cent. It crossed 2,000 on January 12 and 3,000 on Sunday. Over the past three days, the TPR has registered a daily average of 33.59 per cent.

According to officials, in two weeks, the number of patients has risen to 17,656 from 3,600. Key decisions -- including increasing COVID tests, setting up mobile testing units and domiciliary care centres, pacing up vaccination, taking stock of the oxygen availability, and beginning full-fledged COVID control room -- were taken in the meeting.

It has also been decided to reestablish the treatment facilities that existed during the second wave. "Compared to the second wave, there is no notable rise in the number of hospitalisations. As of now, there is no shortage of either ICU beds or normal beds. The operation of the oxygen bed facility at Ambalamugal will be strengthened and ambulance services ensured in the district. Tele-medicine facilities and help desks will also be started at various centres," said an official.

The district health department has issued directions to start domiciliary care centres at Fort Kochi, Muvattupuzha, Paravoor, Kothamangalam and Tripunithura. Currently, 630 of the 2,903 Covid beds in private hospitals are occupied.