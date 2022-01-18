Live ranking for tennis players

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Tennis Association (EDTA) has launched a Live Ranking System for players in the district across age groups. It is for the first time ever a district in the state is having such a system, wherein players play many matches and get to know where they stand in the tennis talent pool, in turn getting the valuable match experience for bigger tournaments.

The tag line for the tournament is ‘Life Skills thru Tennis’ , which emphasises that the game also develops life skills required, which will in turn better the society at large. Ranking points are awarded to players in the ERT2022 (Ernakulam Ranking Tournament), an innovative programme launched by EDTA on January 1. All players in every category (under 12, under 14, under 16 (boys and girls, and men and women) play against each other in the group. All players in the district can register for free and the matches will be played at all tennis courts in the district, throughout the year. More than 650 matches will be played under the programme.

The ERT2022 points will be updated in the ranking, on a weekly basis, on the EDTA webpage

www.edtatennis.in, and updated in its Insta gramand Facebook pages @edtatennis.

Kerala Tennis Association (KTA) president Salim Abdulrahim launched the programme online.