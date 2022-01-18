New traffic regulations reduce rush at Vyttila

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vyttila junction on Monday witnessed less congestion after implementing the new traffic regulations on a trial basis. The traffic police will observe and make necessary changes to improve the situation at the junction in the coming days.

Motorists and other road users were impressed by the reduced congestion during peak hours. “Though the traffic block at the junction had reduced, there were two unexpected pressure points -- one at the exit of the Vyttila mobility hub and on the Power House Road,” said ACP (Traffic East) Francis Shelbi K F.

“A little bit of congestion was witnessed in front of Decathlon at Thykoodam where vehicles from Palarivattom side are allowed to take a U-turn after passing through the flyover. Motorists coming from Aroor side entering the service road and those coming through the service road and entering the main road at the same time caused the congestion. Therefore, the entry from the service road was blocked and vehicles were rerouted to the nearby underpass,” said Shelbi.

In the coming days, necessary changes will be made at the junction to ease the traffic flow. “Motorists from the city side proceeding towards Tripunithura used to take around 15 minutes to pass by the junction. With the new regulations, they hardly spend two to three minutes to cross the junction during peak hours,” said a traffic police officer who was on duty at the spot.

At least 50% of the block caused at the junction was cleared when vehicles from the Palarivattom side and going to Kadavanthra direction were rerouted through the flyover. “So far, the new regulations have been effective. On the first working day since the new rules were enforced, it took less than three minutes for me to pass by the junction from Tripunithura side which otherwise would have taken nearly 12 minutes,” said a motorist. Most of the private bus drivers were also happy with the new regulations as the waiting time at the junction had reduced.