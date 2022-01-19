STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70-year-old man, son die by suicide

In a shocking incident, a man and his son died by suicide after setting themselves on fire at Marottichuvadu, near Nedumbassery, on Tuesday.

Anto

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a shocking incident, a man and his son died by suicide after setting themselves on fire at Marottichuvadu, near Nedumbassery, on Tuesday.

The deceased are Antony, 70, of Thenmali, Marottichuvadu, and his son Anto, 32. While Anto self-immolated around 2pm, his father ended his life around 5.30pm after hearing the news of his son’s suicide. Though both were rushed to the hospital, they could not be saved.

According to the police, Anto’s wife Nivya had lodged a domestic abuse complaint against Anto in Chengamanad police. Based on it, the police registered a case against Anto under section 498 A (harassment against women).

“Issues between the couple had worsened, with Nivya filing a case against him. This might have prompted Anto to kill self,” a police officer said.

Comments

