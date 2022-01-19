CSML cancels Rs 166 crore sewage plant project in West Kochi

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The sanitation efforts in the West Kochi area have suffered a huge blow as the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has decided to scrap the ` 166-crore sewage treatment plant project. If implemented, the project would have solved the hygiene and sanitation problems in five wards in the 2.70-sq km area in West Kochi.

An area near the Taluk Hospital in Fort Kochi was earmarked for the project. But due to the protests from families in the area citing possible leakage of wastewater and foul smell, the project has been cancelled. “The West Kochi region has been suffering due to the lack of a sewage treatment plant for years. This project would have benefitted many families in the region,” an official with the CSML said. The official added the interventions and meetings held with residents did not bear fruit.

“We held many meetings with all the residents’ associations, political parties and opposing groups. This project came with modern facilities that prevent leakage and foul smell. But they continued to protest. CSML cannot choose a land for a project independently. The area near the Taluk Hospital was earmarked by the previous council of the Corporation. As the protests have been going on, we weren’t able to start the project for the past two years. It will be difficult to get such a comprehensive project for the area soon,” said the official.

However, the protesters say they welcome the plant but the only problem is the land chosen for it. “The treatment plant was coming near the Taluk Hospital. The space earmarked for the project was a pond which was later reclaimed. We had written to the authorities concerned many times saying the area was not suitable for the project. That is why we have been protesting,” said T K Ashraf, corporation health standing committee chairman.

“We agree that West Kochi needs project urgently to deal with the waste management issues here. So, we had even proposed alternate land to set up the plant. They know the reclaimed pond area will create problems in future if they had gone ahead with the project. So, now they are just putting the blame on the people by abandoning the project,” Ashraf said.

The 6.5-million-litre-per-day treatment plant was supposed to be set up near the banks of Kalavathy Canal. CSML planned to lay a 2-km-long pipeline to collect sewage from households and treat it at the STP.

Not the first project

Ashraf said around a decade ago, a special sewage treatment plant was proposed with a budget of around I200 crore. “Three acres of land was earmarked for the project. This would have solved all the issues in the West Kochi region instead of a small area. But due to a stay from the High Court saying the area is sensitive, the project under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission was scrapped. “This was a much bigger project that would have helped the entire region. There are even high rise buildings near that land now,” said Ashraf.