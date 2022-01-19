STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi receives national recognition for inclusive development practices

CSML and GIZ INDIA are part of implementing the project.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi has won national recognition from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MoHUA) as one of the top 10 cities in India for its efforts in creating people-friendly streets and nurturing neighbourhoods. The ministry had rolled out Nurturing Neighbourhood Challenge and the Street4People Challenge to promote better developmental practices in the country. Around 100 metro cities were listed in the challenge.

The city will receive a cash award of Rs 50 lakh. The Kochi corporation participated in the challenges with Cochin Smart City Mission Limited (CSML) and WRI India. “The Anganwadis at Eraveli and Karippalam and the surrounding areas were selected for the challenge. The project was to develop child care centres and neighbourhoods in a manner conducive to the healthy growth of children,” said M Anilkumar, Kochi Mayor. 

Under the ‘Street4People Challenge’ project, the corporation aims to make streets more convenient for pedestrians. “We have already begun traffic re-routing, construction of footpaths and cycle tracks at Fort Kochi as part of this project,” the mayor said. CSML and GIZ INDIA are part of implementing the project. In October 2021, the city had bagged the title ‘City with the most sustainable transport system’ from MoHUA.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp