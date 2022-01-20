Janani project sets success record of parenthood

Anupama Mili By

KOCHI: It was like a dream come true for Thilakan AA, a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver, and his wife Sreejamol K, 40, when their first baby was born on the 15th year after marriage.

Thilakan hails from Thoothiyur and Sreeja from Elamkunnappuzha. They had sought infertility treatment at several hospitals, but to no avail, and had almost lost all hope when they reached the Janani - Homoeopathic Fertility Care at the district government homeo hospital at Pullepady.

“Within two-and-a-half months after starting the treatment here, Sreeja became pregnant. We never expected a positive result in such a short period and were not careful. The first pregnancy was lost in a miscarriage and we informed the doctors here. They asked us to be more vigilant and gave us hope that good news will reach us soon. Two and a half months after that miscarriage, she became pregnant again and we are parents now,” said Thilakan, beaming in joy.

Low-cost and short treatment period

The Janani - Homoeopathic Fertility Care, a state government initiative, has recorded respectable success rate. In Ernakulam district. The facility was opened at the government district homeo hospital in September 2019. Till date, more than 400 couples completed treatment here, 70 pregnancies were recorded and of them, 35 births were confirmed, a rare achievement considering the low cost and short treatment period.

The Janani project was started in the state on a pilot basis in Kannur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in 2012. The treatment and medicines are free and only investigations are charged, which will also be less than Rs 10,000 for a year.

The average treatment period is three to six months, says project convenor Dr Ajith Kumar V G, who is also the hospital superintendent. Many couples who had failed after IVF treatment also received positive results after the treatment here, he said as a testament to the low-cost infertility treatment.

Wins where IVF failed

Aneesh K T, a divorcee, and Sheeja M K whose husband passed away, entered into a wedlock when both were past 40. Both had no children in their first marriage. In view of their not-so-young age, they started infertility treatment soon after their mariage. Sheeja, who works in a private firm, underwent in vitro fertilisation (IVF) twice in vain. Aneesh, a supervisor in a construction firm, said the expenses were too high.

“For nearly two years, we continued treatment. Both of us had some issues. A laparoscopy was done for my wife, followed by two IVF. The first failed and the second got aborted in the third month. At that time, officials from the Homeo department who had been distributing the booster doses told us about the treatment at Janani. In three to four months, Sreeja became pregnant and our baby girl Jhanvi will turn 6 months shortly,” said Aneesh.

Medicinal treatment only

Even after the first laparoscopy, Sheeja developed cysts and the first hospital suggested one more surgery. However, the couple shifted their treatment to Janani and the issue was solved in a month with medicines. After their success tale, they advised three other couples from their friends circle and all of them got positive results, Aneesh added.

While the medicines in the Assisted reproductive techniques (ART) cost thousands and the surgeries cost lakhs of rupees, the medicines and treatment at Janani are free being a government project. The maximum a couple has to spent during the course of treatment, which is normally six to nine months, will be less than Rs 10,000, says Dr Ajith.

“Some get results within three months and in rare cases, the treatment extends to one year. This is the best possible option in the primary level for the couple, and if they do not find it successful, they can try other expensive treatments,” he said. According to district medical officer (homoeopathy) Dr Leelarani, the department is ready to continue the infertility clinic at Muvattupuzha, which is part of Seethalayam, if the next year’s plan funds include a component for infertility.

If Janani can be developed as an independent entity, that will attract more couples since the location would be more private unlike in the general OP, she said, adding that the new buildings can be used for it.

A cost-effective option for childless couples

Method is medicinal management. Clear the problem and increase the couples’ fertility potential and help them conceive naturally.

Janani has a success rate of 15 to 20 per cent in the district

Period of treatment is six to nine months. Maximum is 1 year and minimum is three months

Couples need to visit the hospital once in 4-5 weeks

More than 400 underwent treatment. 70 conceived and 35 child births recorded

Never consider this as an alternative to IVF

Treatment (investigation) cost is less than I10,000. Medicine and consultation are free

Simple, since there are no invasive procedures

No side effects

Even couples who have failed in IVF received result here, but, in case of a block, there is no scope for medicinal management and she is a sure candidate for IVF

OP timing: Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 2pm

Contact: 9446270340