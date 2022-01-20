STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corp to hold Covid vax drives in schools for children

The vaccination schedule will be prepared and discussed by a coordinating committee comprising councillors.

Published: 20th January 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

A student receiving Covid vaccine at Ernakulam Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Wednesday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following a review meeting with medical officers held at the mayor’s chamber on Wednesday, the Kochi corporation has decided to organise vaccination drives in schools for children in the age-group of 15 to 18. 

“There are a total of 31,020 children under that particular age group in the city who are eligible for vaccination. Of them, 27,266 are currently studying in various schools. It has been decided to make the vaccination drive effective in the respective schools.

The vaccination schedule will be prepared and discussed by a coordinating committee comprising councillors. The committee will be convened on Thursday,” said Mayor M Anilkumar during the review meeting.  Children who are unable to receive the vaccine in schools will be vaccinated at special centres. Booster doses will also be made available at these centres, with the corporation providing the assistance necessary in preparing infrastructure.

A meeting with various organisations in the city will be held online on Saturday to review the Covid situation.  The review meeting also decided to make arrangements for the distribution of homoeopathic medicines. 

The corporation’s health standing committee will intervene to provide financial help to those families who could not avail a death certificate stating Covid as the reason.  District Medical Officer Dr Jayashree V, vaccination nodal officer Dr M G Shivadas, National Health Mission district project manager Dr Sajith John among others attended.

Omicron spread high in district, say experts
Kochi: With Covid cases rising sharply in the district, the Indian Medical Association has advised caution. In a review meeting, representatives of IMA’s Kochi chapter, Kerala Government Medical Officers Association and the National Health Mission (NHM) evaluated the situation.  “The spread of the Omicron variant is very high in the district. Among most of those who tested positive, symptoms like fever, body ache, cold, sneezing and throat pain have been noticed. Those with any such symptom should isolate themselves,” said Dr Mathews Numpeli, of the NHM. “People should avoid self-medication,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, of the IMA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
children Kochi corporation COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp