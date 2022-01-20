Maker Village signs MoU with CSL

KOCHI: Maker Village, the electronic hardware incubators has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for the development of indigenised technology and related aspects in the marine engineering sector. The MoU was signed in Kochi by Deepu Surendran, general manager of CSL, and Nizam Mohammed, CEO of Maker Village. Through the MoU, Maker Village companies will collectively make use of their product expertise in solving challenging marine engineering problems faced by the CSL. The startups will get exposed to problems that require a local solution while contributing towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’.
