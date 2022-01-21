STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

77-year-old retired Kerala teacher continues her poetry training sessions online

Sarasamma K Nair is active in her 70s as well. The retired teacher settled in Koonamthai trains youngsters in new styles of poetry recitation. 

Published: 21st January 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sarasamma K Nair and husband Kesavan Nair

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Edappally Sarasamma teacher (Sarasamma K Nair), the Kavyakeli (poem recitation) training is more active during the lockdown days, as the parents want their kids to improve their Malayalam language skills. When the training sessions went fully online, her class strength reached 130, comprising students from across the world.

The retired teacher started the Kalari, due to her longing to be active in the world of poetry - reading, writing and reciting. Slowly, it started attracting people, especially parents who understood that their children were not getting enough knowledge in the mother tongue from their schools.

“Though there were followers for Aksharaslokam, the takers for Kavyakeli were less. In 1979, when Vyloppilli raised this issue with the then director of public education R Ramachandran Nair, who was also a language enthusiast, Kavyakeli was introduced as a competition item in the school youth festivals with the support of then education minister TM Jacob. In the beginning, it was not in an organised ‘Mukthakam’ (completing meaning in eight lines) form. I found there was a need to find and popularise Mukthakams to keep the original form of Kavyakeli,” Sarasamma said.

After retiring from Government Model High School, Palakuzha in 2000, the very next year, she started the Kavyakeli Kalari at her house with 10 to 15 students. Her strongest supporter is husband Kesavan Nair, who was a Malayalam teacher and helped her compile and understand the poems better. Elder son Pradeep was also interested in competitions and won prizes throughout his school period. However, it was her younger son Arun, who bought her a smartphone and helped her set up her WhatsApp groups to spread her knowledge online in 2010. 

Now, her Kavyakeli Kalari (training space) has turned into an active WhatsApp group.Eevry Sundays she will send the lessons. Sarasamma also has a YouTube channel Kavitharamam, and some of the poems have crossed one million views. “In schools, Malayalam is not getting enough exposure and hence, parents are sending their children to me. So, like in other subjects, extra training in language is also needed,” Sarasamma added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp