Haunted by stones

KOCHI: The alignment for the Tripunithura bypass project proposed back in 1980 to reduce the traffic snarl-ups on the Thiruvankulam-Petta stretch was fixed in 1989. 16 years later, the areas acquired for the project were proposed to be integrated into the Rs 9,213-crore Kochi-Theni greenfield NH-85 project, which aims to establish port-to-port connectivity between Kochi and Thoothukudi.

However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials haven’t confirmed the integration yet. The result is that over 100 families along the proposed eight-kilometre stretch identified for the bypass project have been undergoing tormenting experiences as they are not being able to maintain their dilapidated buildings or mortgage property for urgent needs.

Now, nine K-Rail survey stones have been laid in Vettikal and Mamala wards of Thiruvaniyoor panchayat to earmark the land which will be used for the state government’s ambitious semi high-speed SilverLine rail project to reduce the journey time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod from 12 hours to just four.

The laying of new survey stones in Mamala is worrying the residents. “In the last 32 years, many families have left their properties after being tired of not getting a respite and those who don’t have any other alternative still bear the brunt. We are not against any of the government’s development projects. All we are asking is that before launching a new project, make sure to give the residents a closure from the earlier projects and free them from the uncertainty over the bypass. Or else, our land will be left with nothing but survey stones,” says Aleyas A V, Tripunithura bypass action council president.

A retired government official, who had served the state throughout his career, has abandoned his house and left after the K-Rail survey stones were laid. His wife and he have shifted their base to another location.

“His house stood in the land earmarked for the bypass project. Had the project happened, his house would have been demolished. When the project got delayed endlessly, he decided to build a new house a few metres away from his old property. Spending around Rs 5 lakh, he had laid the foundation for the house in three-five cents of land. Now, the K-Rail project alignment is likely to pass right through the centre of this plot. He will be losing his life’s investment at one go,” says Jaimon Joy, a resident.

According to the residents, the survey stones were laid months back without organising any public hearing. The stones were laid in Vettikal and Mamala without conducting an environmental impact study. “When implementing the K-Rail project, the hill at Vettikal will have to be demolished. This will, in turn, cause serious ecological imbalance and Mamala will be inundated quickly when it rains heavily. With the construction, the area will be plunged into a deep crisis,” says Viju Palal, Thiruvaniyoor Congress mandalam committee president.

K-Rail is an additional crisis for the residents. They are worried if the land is earmarked for the project for an uncertain amount of time, it will leave them with no hope. “The released DPR itself is unclear. It does not mention about the studies regarding the social and environmental impact the project will have. Without conducting a survey, how did they prepare the DPR? There is no clarity regarding the compensation amount that would be given to landowners either. In this scenario, the Congress mandalam committee has decided to uproot the survey stones,” said Viju.

What has happened so far

For Phase 1 of the proposed 8km stretch of Tripunithara bypass, 16.172-hectares along the 3.44km Mattakuzhy-Thiruvankulam stretch was earmarked. However, only 4.4312 hectares was acquired. The Union government allocated Rs 8.3 crore for Phase 1 in 1997 but due to lack of funds, only a part of the compensation has been paid.Two NH projects -- Kochi-Theni four-lane greenfield NH-85 and six-lane Angamaly-Kundannoor NH-544 -- pass through the proposed bypass.

“They are refusing to integrate the acquired land into either of the projects. Earlier, the Tripunithura bypass action council had received a letter from PMO confirming that the bypass project will be included in the Bharatmala Pariyojana NH project, but no further development has taken place after that,” said Aleyas.Many residents have not been able to marry off their children as they can’t give the property as collateral for loans, Chalakudy MP Benny Behnan has demanded the NHAI officials to speed up the land acquisition “As of now, NH-85 will start from Puthencruz. The acquired land can be included only if it begins from Mattakuzhy.