Man assaults 73-year-old mother, arrested

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested a person who brutally assaulted his 73-year-old mother at Thuruthipuram near Puthenvelikara. Francis, 50, of Thuruthipuram, attacked his mother on January 17, claiming that she was not providing any financial assistance to him. The woman sustained head injuries, and her neighbours took her to the hospital. Francis also destroyed the door and TV before leaving the house. After the incident was reported to the police, Francis went absconding. The police traced the accused and arrested him from near Kottayam. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Thieves distract shopkeepers, steal money from cash box in Bhubaneswar
Tiruvalla native Maju Varghese quits White House citing personal reasons
Fighting Goa polls was never cakewalk for Shiv Sena, NCP, shows data
Kolhe has right to choose his roles, says Nana Patekar, recalls his own portrayal of Nathuram
Real-time data, segragation of patients: Delhi lays down SOPs for COVID cases
From today, staying at isolation facility not mandatory for foreign arrivals testing Covid positive