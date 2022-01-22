Man assaults 73-year-old mother, arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested a person who brutally assaulted his 73-year-old mother at Thuruthipuram near Puthenvelikara. Francis, 50, of Thuruthipuram, attacked his mother on January 17, claiming that she was not providing any financial assistance to him. The woman sustained head injuries, and her neighbours took her to the hospital. Francis also destroyed the door and TV before leaving the house. After the incident was reported to the police, Francis went absconding. The police traced the accused and arrested him from near Kottayam. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.