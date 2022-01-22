Research on asthma patients gets global recognition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Research work on severe asthma patients by pulmonologists of Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, grabbed global recognition. The study was carried out and authored by the consultants of the department of pulmonary medicine at the hospital. It focused on patients who are unable to control their asthmatic condition with inhalers, wheezing tablets, anti-allergics and so on.

The research also specified that Omalizumab being a costly drug, poses challenges in acceptance and not many in Kerala can afford the price. The study appears under the prime authorship of Dr Rajesh V, senior consultant and head of the pulmonary medicine of Rajagiri Hospital and is co-authored by Jolsana Augustine, Dr Divya R and Dr Melcy Cleetus.