Yatra to start Technology Innovation Hub in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Yatra.com, will soon set up a Technology Innovation Hub in Kochi. This will be the third technology development centre of Yatra in India. The travel company already has development centres in Gurgaon and Bangalore.

“We see a positive trend in the travel business and are optimistic about the growth of both domestic and international travel as the world gets used to the new normal” - said Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO of Yatra Online Pvt Ltd.

The new office at the Kochi Infopark area will be functional in the coming months. The company is already in the process of recruitment and is soliciting job applications on KochiJobs@yatra.com from the people in the software industry who prefer to work in Kochi. Details of the new roles are available at tech.yatra.com webpage.

Yatra has been expanding its technology division in the recent past by adding engineering talent at all levels. Sreeja Ramachandran, Senior Director, who will be heading the Kochi Innovation Hub, is planning to add a mix of fresh graduates and experienced software development professionals to the new team. “We are looking at adding 30 members to our team to start with, including Software Engineers, Engineering Managers, Product Managers, QA Automation Engineers etc”, she says.

Yatra.com is also listed on the American stock exchange NASDAQ, under the ticker symbol “YTRA.” “We find Kochi as the strategic location to start our Technology Innovation Hub, considering the availability of talent,” added Manish Amin, Co-founder and CIO.