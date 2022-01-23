STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Bureau of Indian Standards's Kochi branch unearths 1,000 items without ISI mark at toy store

The toys seized in the raid at FRIZBEE were mainly miniature cars, trucks, and other types of vehicles.

Published: 23rd January 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of a crackdown on shops selling toys without ISI marks, the Kochi branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have seized more than 1,100 products from a shop functioning at a mall in the city. More such shops are under the scanner, a BIS official said.

The store, 'FRIZBEE', at the Oberon Mall had a huge stock of various types of toys without ISI marks, the official said. A case has been filed against the offender. "BIS has been issuing circulars and notices regularly in newspapers urging merchants to sell only toys with ISI marks.  The toys seized in the raid at FRIZBEE were mainly miniature cars, trucks, and other types of vehicles. It is important that products meet all quality requirements as children use them," the BIS official said.

The store caught the attention of BIS after some officers, who happened to visit it, found toys without ISI marks. "More such raids will be carried out," the official said. The Centre had brought toys under mandatory certification with effect from January 1, 2021, considering the safety of children. 

"Manufacturing and selling toys without ISI mark is a criminal offense inviting a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh or imprisonment of up to two years, or both. Consumers are advised to insist on ISI-marked toys. The BIS Care app may be used to check the veracity of the license and to lodge complaints, if any," said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oberon Mall FRIZBEE Bureau of Indian Standards BIS Kochi range
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
Representational Image of students writing an exam (File photo | Express)
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp