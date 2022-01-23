Bureau of Indian Standards's Kochi branch unearths 1,000 items without ISI mark at toy store

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of a crackdown on shops selling toys without ISI marks, the Kochi branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have seized more than 1,100 products from a shop functioning at a mall in the city. More such shops are under the scanner, a BIS official said.

The store, 'FRIZBEE', at the Oberon Mall had a huge stock of various types of toys without ISI marks, the official said. A case has been filed against the offender. "BIS has been issuing circulars and notices regularly in newspapers urging merchants to sell only toys with ISI marks. The toys seized in the raid at FRIZBEE were mainly miniature cars, trucks, and other types of vehicles. It is important that products meet all quality requirements as children use them," the BIS official said.

The store caught the attention of BIS after some officers, who happened to visit it, found toys without ISI marks. "More such raids will be carried out," the official said. The Centre had brought toys under mandatory certification with effect from January 1, 2021, considering the safety of children.

"Manufacturing and selling toys without ISI mark is a criminal offense inviting a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh or imprisonment of up to two years, or both. Consumers are advised to insist on ISI-marked toys. The BIS Care app may be used to check the veracity of the license and to lodge complaints, if any," said the official.