58-year-old springs back after 16-hour heart surgery

When he was brought to Aster Medcity on December 30, the blood flow to the brain and hands had stopped almost completely.

Published: 24th January 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Najeeb, 58, a resident of Kodungallur, was not sure of making it to 2022. As he was suffering from Aortic Aneurysm and its complications, many hospitals refused to go ahead with treatment.

When he was brought to Aster Medcity on December 30, the blood flow to the brain and hands had stopped almost completely. And he was at risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney failure. He was brought back to life following a gruelling 16-long surgery, the hospital authorities said.

Doctors said chances of Najeeb’s survival was only 30%. While the world was awaiting the New Year celebrations, the doctors at Aster Medcity were trying to help Najeeb too welcome a New Year. At 8am on December 31, they started the complex heart surgery. Dr Suresh G Nair, department of anaesthesia and critical care, said it is among the most complicated cases that Aster has handled.

