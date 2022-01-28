STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi student to receive PM’s medal

The Best Cadet competition has four tests, including an interview.

Kirti Yadav

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kirti Yadav, (Sergeant), a second-year BA economics student of St Teresa’s College will receive the medal for the Best Cadet (NCC) from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function to be held at Cariappa Parade Ground today (Jan 28).

She was part of the one-month long Republic Day Camp held from January 1. Kirti was also part of the Best Cadet Competition where one cadet each from 17 NCC directorates competed at the National level. She won the gold medal in the SW ARMY category.

“The last four months have been a roller-coaster ride. The camp is a once in a lifetime experience. It allowed me to meet people from all over India. I interacted with so many cadets. It also teaches you discipline, independence, teamwork and resourcefulness,” Kirti said.

The Best Cadet competition has four tests, including an interview. The top four performers will have another interview with the Director-General of NCC, for another 100 marks. 

