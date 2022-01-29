K Chandran Pillai to assume office as GCDA chief on Feb 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior CPM leader and former MP, K Chandran Pillai, will take over as the chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on February 1. After V Salim stepped down from the post, the development agency was without a chairman for more than four months. Pillai will have a tenure of three years.

Pillai told TNIE that, once he assumes office, he will look into the possibilities of revitalising the agency. Pillai said the agency, by joining hands with local bodies, can still play a major role in areas like waste management, water transport, infrastructure — especially roads — and housing.

“Kochi is not the same old Kochi. The city’s requirements have changed. The GCDA will prioritise things accordingly. More updates on its plans will be revealed after assuming office,” he added.