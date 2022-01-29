Renovation work of Ernakulam market to begin next week

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hamsa K, a vegetable vendor at Ernakulam market, has been awaiting this moment for a long time now. It is not just him, many other merchants of the market have been eagerly following the talks regarding the renovation of the age-old market. With the work of the temporary market complete, their prayers will be finally answered and the revival work of the old market will begin next week.

Cochin Smart City Mission (CSML) has been asked to complete the work in two years. The project was caught up in legal issues, delaying it more than expected. As many as 214 shop owners have moved into the temporary space ahead of the renovation.

“Almost everyone has shifted to the temporary market that will be inaugurated on January 29, 2022. The final works were completed last week by CSML,” said Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association (EMSOA) president C J George.

“We are satisfied with the temporary market as it has all the basic amenities such as electricity, water and toilets. For the next two years, we will be working out of here,” said a vegetable vendor who has been trading at the market for more than two decades. The `100-crore project on a 1.25-acre land includes an advanced marketing complex.

The temporary market has facilities including a loading and unloading area. “Once the rehabilitation of all the vendors is complete, the agency will begin the demolition of the old building. This should be complete in two weeks,” said M Anilkumar, Kochi Mayor.

The new market building will be a three-storey complex. The ground and first floors will belong to the existing merchants. Fruits and vegetable vendors will be given the ground floor. The first floor will accommodate fish and meat vendors and the second floor will be owned by the Kochi Corporation.

The new complex also has facilities like multi-level parking for 150 vehicles in the basement.