STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Draft master plan for city, suburbs development in 3 months’

According to him, the final draft of the preliminary plan is expected to be completed within the next two or three months.

Published: 31st January 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor M Anilkumar

Mayor M Anilkumar. (File photo)

By Aishwarya Prabhakara
Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-awaited master plan for Kochi city that has been on the table for discussion for over a decade will soon become a reality. The preliminary outline of the master plan, drawn up by the state town planner, was submitted to the corporation town planning committee at a meeting held here recently. The initial draft plan will be presented before the expert committee for approval during a discussion chaired by the Kochi mayor next month.

“The civic body had attempted to develop a master plan for Kochi in 2002. It was shelved as it came under criticism from the planning stage itself. However, this time, we will finalise the master plan in a time-bound manner. As an initial step, a meeting was convened on Friday to discuss the preliminary outline of the master plan which was presented to the town planning committee, “ said Mayor M Anilkumar. “Our priority now is to develop the areas under the Kochi Corporation. It will then be scaled up to include all other urban agglomerations close to the city,” he added.

According to him, the final draft of the preliminary plan is expected to be completed within the next two or three months. “The master plan is a comprehensive policy guide designed to create a vision of what the city aims to look like in the future. This will require a lot of discussion and suggestions from experts,” said the mayor.

Town planning committee chairman M H M Ashraf said the draft master plan, once completed, will be presented before the council for approval. “We have to also seek a no-objection certificate from the Cochin Port Trust, GIDA and other organisations to move ahead with the project,” he said. According to him, the town planning committee has also put forward a slew of suggestions, which will be included in the draft master plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi city Master plan Kochi mayor
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp