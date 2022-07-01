STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Metroman E Sreedharan backs Fort Kochi-Vypeen tunnel

Riyas sanctioned studies on the feasibility of both an undersea tunnel and an elevated highway.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan (Photo | EPS)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Delhi Metro managing director E Sreedharan has favoured the construction of an undersea tunnel for seamless connectivity between Fort Kochi and Vypeen. The ‘Metroman’endorsed the tunnel in response to Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas’ decision on Tuesday to sanction a feasibility study for seamless connectivity between the two densely populated islands as part of the state’s coastal highway project.

Riyas sanctioned studies on the feasibility of both an undersea tunnel and an elevated highway. Sreedharan told TNIE that the elevated highway would require construction at a height that enables ships to pass easily under the bridge.“That will make the project costlier than an undersea tunnel. Other parameters too need to be considered, like if there is an enemy attack in the future, the first target would be this bridge. Secondly, it will require more land acquisition compared to the undersea tunnel,” Sreedharan said.

He also said that though Kochi doesn’t witness high wind, it is risky to construct an elevated highway as it will oscillate, restricting the traffic movement and raising safety concerns. “A high bridge is definitely not a suitable option,” he added.

Jose Paul — former acting chairman of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Mumbai, and former chairman of Mormugao Port Trust — had proposed an undersea tunnel in 2015, following the Fort Kochi boat accident that claimed the lives of 11 passengers.

“First, by road, it now takes up to 60 minutes to reach Fort Kochi from Vypeen. A tunnel can reduce it significantly. Secondly, the proposed tunnel will be two-km long and built at a depth of 35 metres from the seabed which requires less land acquisition for the approach road,” he added. Larsen & Toubro, which is preparing a DPR for the coastal highway, has been tasked with carrying out a feasibility study of the two proposals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E Sreedharan Kochi Metro
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp