For better access, Kochi opts for robotic firefighting equipment

Narrow roads and dangling cables often make fire-fighting operations a challenging task in Kochi city.

Published: 02nd July 2022 07:13 AM

A robot demonstrates firefighting (Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Narrow roads and dangling cables often make fire-fighting operations a challenging task in Kochi city. To tackle it, the Fire and Rescue Services Department is looking to procure robotic equipment to access places that fire-tenders find hard to reach. Recently, the department invited a tender to procure two robotic firefighting equipment with carrying vehicles.

The equipment, each costing around `2 crore, will be deployed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
“A request was placed for an advanced device, which can be deployed in close firefighting situations and which could be operated using remote control mechanism. The robotic device should have a monitor and camera. It should withstand excessive heat, smoke, water and water vapour,” an officer with the department said.

It takes several hours to douse the fire in factories and business places now.“It took more than two hours to put out a fire at a godown in Ravipuram a few years back. The firefighters had to withstand heat and smoke for several hours, risking their lives. The robotic firefighting equipment would enable prolonged dousing operation.

The robot will be loaded in a dedicated vehicle. It can also carry out operations in high-rises,” an officer said.Two robotic fire-fighting machines were introduced in New Delhi this year. The state department had consulted its counterpart in Delhi before taking a decision to procure such a machine.

