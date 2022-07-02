STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

National Rubber Mission getting ready, to target non-traditional area

The Rubber Board is finalising the contours of a National Rubber Mission to ensure that domestic natural rubber (NR) requirements are met within the country, a top official said.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: The Rubber Board is finalising the contours of a National Rubber Mission to ensure that domestic natural rubber (NR) requirements are met within the country, a top official said.The domestic production-consumption gap in NR continues to be a matter of concern for the Rubber Board and the rubber-consuming industry. Currently, nearly 35% of the domestic demand is met through imports.

Addressing the managing committee meeting of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), K N Raghavan, executive director of the Rubber Board said, a National Rubber Mission is in the works to produce enough NR within the country to meet the demands of the domestic industry and minimise imports.The rubber mission targets new rubber plantations in five lakh hectares of land with the focus being on non-traditional areas, said Raghavan.

Welcoming the proposal of the National Rubber Mission, ATMA chairman Satish Sharma said, “Tyre industry is all for verdant NR plantation in the country for producing rubber that is qualitatively superior and competitively priced. Select ATMA members are already working with Rubber Board on a collaborative project for developing rubber plantations in the North East. Titled North East Mission of Tyre Industry for Rubber Augmentation (NEMITRA), the project aims at developing 2 lakh hectares of rubber plantation in North East and West Bengal in five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp