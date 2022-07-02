STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Percussion and melody unite; Mattannur, Prakash to launch band

It is an attempt to synchronise the rhythmic beats of percussion instruments with melodious codes of Western music.

Mattannur Sankarankutty and Prakash Ulliyeri during a practice session with members of the new band at Dhoni in Palakkad district

By Manoj Viswanathan
KOCHI: A confluence of Indian and western music, a synchronisation of rhythm, melody, style and talent. The wizard of percussion Mattannur Sankarankutty and renowned keyboard artist Prakash Ulliyeri, known as the man with flying fingers have joined hands to form a band group that will present a mellifluous experience to music lovers.

Mattannur and Prakash Ulliyeri have conducted numerous fusion music concerts across the world and the rich experience and feedback from music lovers have inspired the duo to tread the strenuous path. “This is an experiment. We are synchronising, Chenda, maddalam, idakka, thimila, Ilathalam, drums, guitar, violin and keyboard to create a different musical experience. It is an attempt to synchronise the rhythmic beats of percussion instruments with melodious codes of Western music. Music has no boundaries and is a soul experience beyond the borders of language. I am sure it will be appealing to music lovers both in India and abroad,” said Mattannur Sankarankutty.

“I have been associated with Sankarankutty chettan for more than two decades and our relationship is like the rhythm of music. It is the growing acceptance of fusion music that inspired us to synchronise percussion instruments like chenda, maddalam, thimila and Ilathalam with Western music. We held a practice session at Lead College of Management at Dhoni in Palakkad and the response from the students was overwhelming,” Prakash Ulliyeri told TNIE.

Mattannur’s sons Sreekanth and Sreeraj (chenda), Kottakkal Ravi (maddalam), who has been the lead Melam artist if Thrissur Pooram for Thiruvambadi Devaswom, Ottappalam Hari (Thimila), Mattannur Ajith Marar (ilathalam), young artist Abhijith (violin), Aneesh (guitar), Rishikesh (drums) and Mahesh Mani (mridangam, thabala and konnakol) are associated with the band.

“The session has generated lot of enthusiasm and I have completed four compositions in ragas like Lavangi, Charukesi, Madhuvanti and Shanmughapriya. The plan is to present a unique two-hour concert. The band will be launched by the end of July. We have invited suggestions from music lovers to name the band,” said Prakash.

