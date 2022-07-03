Charges against Pinarayi: UDF seeks Kerala HC-monitored investigation

KOCHI: Veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Saturday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dreaded the prospect of an investigation into the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case. He was inaugurating the UDF collectorate march demanding a High Court judge-monitored investigation by a Central agency into the charges levelled against the chief minister in the smuggling case.

“The CPM leadership’s attempt is to provoke the UDF workers and make the CPM cadre violent. The attack on the AKG Centre, which is guarded by Pinarayi Vijayan’s police, was not the handiwork of UDF activists,” he added.