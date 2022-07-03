STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi airport commences technical landing facility for aircraft refuelling

The Kochi airport has for the first time started providing technical landing facility for refuelling flights operating on nearby international air routes.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

An Air Arabia flight bound for Abu Dhabi from Colombo refuelling at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi airport has for the first time started providing technical landing facility for refuelling flights operating on nearby international air routes. One of the major airports in the Indian subcontinent, Kochi airport is capable of addressing technical requirements for aircraft up to Code E category, and the built-in hydrant fuelling system meets the quick turnaround requirement of international carriers.

Over the last three days, nine aircraft flying in Colombo-Europe sector or Colombo-Middle East sector opted for the airport’s technical landing capability and ‘uplifted’ 4,75,000 litres of ATF(aviation turbine fuel) from Kochi airport.

With the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka looming, aircraft bound for Colombo from the Middle East or those flying out from Colombo to the Middle East/European destinations started using the route proximity advantage of Kochi airport. The quick response by Kochi airport authorities in terms of efficient apron management by making the fuel hydrant system available ensured that more aircraft could be accommodated without affecting scheduled operations. On June 29, six flights operated by Sri Lankan Airlines bound for Sharjah, London (Heathrow) and Frankfurt, two flights operated by Air Arabia to Abu Dhabi and one flight operated by Jazeera Airways bound for Kuwait (all flying out from Colombo) used the technical landing facility of the airport.

“Foreseeing the change in fuel distribution dynamics in the region, we upped the ante by recalibrating our apron management systems. Now, more airlines have started contacting us and we are sure that this will boost our revenue potential,’’ said   Kochi airport managing director S Suhas.

Worldwide, there are several airports doing more business in technical landing compared to regular operations. The system established in Kochi airport has the potential to serve more airlines, whether for a scheduled stopover or any unscheduled technical stopovers. The company has started discussions with airlines to make use of the facility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi airport
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp