Kochi airport commences technical landing facility for aircraft refuelling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi airport has for the first time started providing technical landing facility for refuelling flights operating on nearby international air routes. One of the major airports in the Indian subcontinent, Kochi airport is capable of addressing technical requirements for aircraft up to Code E category, and the built-in hydrant fuelling system meets the quick turnaround requirement of international carriers.

Over the last three days, nine aircraft flying in Colombo-Europe sector or Colombo-Middle East sector opted for the airport’s technical landing capability and ‘uplifted’ 4,75,000 litres of ATF(aviation turbine fuel) from Kochi airport.

With the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka looming, aircraft bound for Colombo from the Middle East or those flying out from Colombo to the Middle East/European destinations started using the route proximity advantage of Kochi airport. The quick response by Kochi airport authorities in terms of efficient apron management by making the fuel hydrant system available ensured that more aircraft could be accommodated without affecting scheduled operations. On June 29, six flights operated by Sri Lankan Airlines bound for Sharjah, London (Heathrow) and Frankfurt, two flights operated by Air Arabia to Abu Dhabi and one flight operated by Jazeera Airways bound for Kuwait (all flying out from Colombo) used the technical landing facility of the airport.

“Foreseeing the change in fuel distribution dynamics in the region, we upped the ante by recalibrating our apron management systems. Now, more airlines have started contacting us and we are sure that this will boost our revenue potential,’’ said Kochi airport managing director S Suhas.

Worldwide, there are several airports doing more business in technical landing compared to regular operations. The system established in Kochi airport has the potential to serve more airlines, whether for a scheduled stopover or any unscheduled technical stopovers. The company has started discussions with airlines to make use of the facility.