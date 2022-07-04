Excise department to start de-addiction centre for women in Ernakulam district

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With more women and children becoming vulnerable to drug abuse, the excise department has decided to start a dedicated de-addiction centre for them under the 'Vimukthi' project in Ernakulam district. This apart, the department is also planning to start a new de-addiction centre for the public at the Government Medical College in Kalamassery.

Kerala Excise Minister MV Govindan had recently announced in the assembly that two de-addiction centres exclusively for women and children would be started in Kochi and Kozhikode. The only dedicated de-addiction centre for women and children currently operating in the state is at the Neyyattinkara Government General Hospital.

In Kozhikode, a building at the Government Beach Hospital is being renovated to start the centre within the next few months. Similarly, efforts are being made to start the facility in Kochi before the end of this year.

According to Ernakulam excise deputy commissioner PV Elias, the top floor of Government Ayurveda Medical College building in Tripunithura has been identified for starting a de-addiction centre exclusively for women and children. Currently, the only de-addiction centre operated by the excise department under the Vimukthi project is functioning at the Government Hospital in Muvattupuzha.

"We expect the authorities to hand over the top floor of the ayurveda medical college building soon. The government has sanctioned around Rs 6 lakh for the purpose. However, it would not be sufficient for the entire infrastructure work and hence, we are also looking for a CSR fund. We expect to start the facility in six months," said Elias.

Last year, around 230 youngsters were arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Kerala. This apart, seven minors were also booked in narcotic cases.

"There has been an increase in drug abuse cases and it's high time the district had a dedicated de-addiction centre for women and children. Last year, the highest number of NDPS cases were registered in Ernakulam district," he said.

The new de-addiction centre to be set up by the excise department at the Ernakulam Medical College will be the second such facility for the public in the district. It is expected to start functioning within the next three months. There will be a psychiatric ward, four dedicated ICUs and 16 beds for in-patients.