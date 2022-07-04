Kochi Metro invites fresh ideas to make phase II commuter-friendly

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi has a lot to look forward to, with the Centre expected to approve the second phase of Kochi Metro soon. And seeking new ideas and technologies that can be incorporated into the designs for new stations, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has put together a team of specialists, including youngsters.

A Kochi Metro official said that the station designs for the second phase extension will be completely different to the existing ones. The 11.20 km Phase II network from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark, Kakkanad, will have 10 stations.

With novel designs, robot assistance, and easier access to platforms, the Kochi Metro journey is all set to scale up its commuter-friendly methods. Interns and young engineers and techies have been called up to bring in fresh ideas and designs.

"We are planning to bring in not just robots for assistance to commuters but also virtual and digital bulletin boards. New types of LED-based advertisements with virtual reality and 3D images will be introduced. Talks are on with global tech partners for the purpose. The idea is to use the digital platform to bring in new generation advertisement, as Kerala is lagging behind in that sector," said KMRL MD Loknath Behera.

Behera also expressed confidence of receiving the Centre's nod for the second phase work. A senior Kochi Metro official said means will be devised to enable commuters reach the platforms quicker. "The new stations are going to be more commuter-friendly. At some of the existing stations, commuters have to go to the concourse level and then move up to reach the platform. Such inconveniences will be avoided in the upcoming stations," the official said.

Also, based on the suggestions and complaints from commuters, especially women, metro stations are set to get better lighting. "We accept genuine suggestions and opinions of the public regarding any of our stations and their operations. We are bringing in technology to ease commuters’ difficulties. That will fetch revenue for the metro as well," the official said.

What's new?