Bath time, with Krishna!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: According to the temple tradition prevalent in Kerala, infants are usually allowed at temples only after completing the ritual of choroonu (having rice for the first time). However, the 700-year-old

Maramkulangara Krishna temple in Tripunithura welcomes infants, as young as 16 days old, who are given a holy bath ‘unnikuli’ for divine protection.

Located on the Vennala-Eroor route, the temple is dedicated to ‘Balakrishnan’ (toddler Krishna). “The deity protects children from dangers and behavioural issues,” explains priest Rajesh Embranthiri.

“After the unnikuli or kunjikuli, a sacred thread is tied to the children’s bodies.

Those staying close to the temple, perform unnikuli for seven to 12 days, while people from faraway places do it for five weeks.” It is believed that the bathing ritual prevents or washes off problems such as irrational fear, anxiety, adamancy, disobedience and indiscipline.

“The legend traces back to baby Krishna giving moksha to demoness Poothana, who was sent to breastfeed him poison,” says the priest. “When Yashoda wailed, fearing Krishna was poisoned, Lord Vishnu appeared before her and poured ‘amrut’ (elixir of immortality) taken from a nearby well on the baby. The water from the temple well here is considered to be divine, and used to bathe the babies.”