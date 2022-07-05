Thrikkakara agrees to give six acres; Ernakulam to get 5th Kendriya Vidyalaya

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district’s long wait for its fifth Kendriya Vidyalaya, proposed to come up in Thrikkakara assembly constituency, is set to end soon. The district administration is gearing up to submit a report to the state government after the Thrikkakara municipality agreed to provide six acres at Thengode for the project.

The municipality conveyed its willingness at a meeting convened by Ernakulam Collector Jafar Malik. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas and municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan, among other officials, attended the meeting. The municipality has also agreed to bear the expenses required -- Rs 4 crore -- to level the land for the construction of the school building.

The district administration is awaiting the municipal council’s approval to submit a proposal to the government, the district collector said. “Since the government has to provide an undertaking to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to kick off the project, the council’s decision is important. We hope within a few weeks a report in this regard can be submitted to the state government, who in turn will inform the Centre,” Malik said.

The collector also said it is the responsibility of the state government to provide road connectivity to the proposed site and to arrange a temporary building to start classes. The municipality chairperson said both the opposition and ruling front have already extended complete support to the project. “If all goes according to plan, the next committee will convene a discussion in this regard and we will be able to inform the district collector,” said Ajitha Thankappan.