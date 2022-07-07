Colombo security conclave agrees to fight maritime threats jointly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sixth Deputy National Adviser level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave held in Kochi resolved to join hands to ensure maritime safety and security and to fight terrorism, radicalization, trafficking and organized crime. In the opening session, the delegates called for greater cooperation among the member countries.

Representatives of India, Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka and observer countries Bangladesh and Seychelles attended the conclave. The delegation from Bangladesh, who arrived in Kochi, could not attend the conclave due to medical reasons.

In his opening remarks, Deputy National Security Advisor of India Vikram Misri said the efforts to tackle narcotics trafficking and organized crime and mitigation of ill effects of pollution were concrete examples of the cooperation among law enforcement agencies of member countries. "Cyber security and cyber technology will play an important role in our efforts to manage threats and build cooperation in an ever challenging environment," he said.

Seeking India's help to ensure the safe repatriation of displaced Myanmar nationals to their country of origin, Defence Advisor at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Mohammed Abdul Kalam Azad, said India should play an effective role in addressing the issue. "Thousands of displaced Myanmar nationals are facing an uncertain future and they are getting attracted to extremism, radicalism and drugs," he said.

Sri Lanka's Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva suggested that joint working groups should be formed to collect and disseminate intelligence to tackle various threats including terrorism and radicalisation. Pointing out that trafficking and organised crimes have been a major security threat, he said the conclave is an ideal platform for cooperation in tackling the trafficking of drugs and terrorism.

Stressing on the need for collaboration and coordination to address issues of common concern and outlook, Maldives foreign secretary Ahmed Latheef said the country's economy is heavily dependent on maritime security and Maldives has remained vulnerable to threats of trafficking, organised crime and terrorism, which emanate through the maritime domain.

"Protection of coastal community, marine environment and resources have been out priority. The security dimensions are large and complex. We have to share information, knowledge and skills to improve maritime security," he said.

There should be a coordinated effort to tackle common security threats, said representative of Mauritius Yoidhisteer Thecka.

"The member countries should cooperate to tackle the threats involving cyber security, terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking. Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and damages to environment are other challenges. Mauritius is eager to participate in joint security initiatives," said Thecka, who is the Principal Coordinator of Security Matters at the Mauritius Prime Minister's Office

Chief of Staff of Defence Forces of Seychelles Colonel Simon Archange Dine sought collaboration to protect the marine resources.