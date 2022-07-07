Sea erosion: 445 Puthenkadappuram families face wrath

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As sea erosion has intensified along the coastal regions of the district, around 445 families in the Puthenkadappuram ward of Nayarambalam panchayat are living in fear of losing their dwellings. There has been no response from authorities despite sea erosions and subsequent flooding that cause damage to the houses of the residents every year. The house of John Kanampilly, located close to the sea, partially collapsed following sea erosion on Wednesday. It was a narrow escape for John and his family members, who were inside the house when a portion of the roof and the wall collapsed.

Siji C C, the ward councillor, said John and his family moved to their relative’s house soon after the incident. “Sea erosion has intensified since Wednesday. More families would be affected. St Antony’s Church, located in the ward, was partially damaged. Currently, no relief camps have been set up. If the situation worsens, we will shift families to safer locations,” she said.

Currently, a temporary sand wall has been erected to prevent sea erosion in the area. “If sea erosion continues, the temporary wall will be washed away. A total of 445 families are living in the region and they will have to bear the brunt of the flooding. We need a permanent solution. Authorities are least concerned over our lives or properties. Puthenkadappuram is the only ward in Nayarambalam having a coastal belt,” she added.

Neethu Binod, Nayarambalam panchayat president, said the sea wall erected at Puthenkadappuram is in a bad state. “The geo bags and sea walls have been lying in a damaged condition for several years. We approached all departments concerned seeking the implementation of a project to prevent sea erosion. We had also sent letters to the irrigation department many times, but no steps were taken. Though the panchayat erects sand wall every year, it is only a temporary solution,” Neethu said.

According to Neethu, the authorities are only concerned about the coastal belt of Kannamali and the Chellanam stretch. “The people along the coastal belt in our panchayat are also living with hardships during monsoon. It is unfair that authorities are showing scant regard to our lives,” she said.

Anand, a neighbour of John, said that people here live in fear, especially during the July-August period, when sea erosion is severe. “We can’t even sleep properly fearing that our houses might collapse if flood water enters the rooms. We don’t have a shield against sea erosion. Every year, three of four houses get damaged in sea erosion,” he said.