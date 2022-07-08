So close, yet so surreal 

Arunima Shaji By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Snowy white water gushing down through gigantic rocks amid a thin veil of fog makes this getaway appear surreal. The gurgling sound of the cascading water soothes one’s weary soul.Areekkal waterfall, on the Piravom-Muvattupzha route, is an under-explored getaway near Kochi. It is an ideal shutdown-cut-off destination for nature-lovers, especially those who see poetry in raindrops.

Just about 35km from the city, the natural cascade is part of the Ramamangalam irrigation project near Koothattukulam. “Lately, we have been seeing crowds over weekends,” says Mariakutty, the caretaker at the waterfall viewpoint.Major attractions of Areekal are the multi-stepped cascade, and a natural, safe pool-like structure beneath it. The ideal time to visit Areekkal is from June to September, as the monsoon showers increase the volume of the waterfall. Within a 2km radius, one can also check out the Kochareekkal caves, Mandalam Mount, Mayeeladam Para, and Shoolam waterfall -- all ‘instagramable’ spots!

The area is managed by the Pampakuda grama panchayat. The destination is well-maintained, and has clean, separate restrooms for men and women. “Drinking alcohol and smoking are banned,” stresses Mariakutty. There are no restaurants nearby, but a couple of small tea shops are ever-ready to serve some warmth. One can also try ‘homely meals’ available from nearby houses, or head to the local toddy shop for some spicy, naadan fare.

Where?

On Piravom-Muvattupzha route, about 35km from Kochi

Nearby attractions

Kochareekkal caves, Mandalam Mount, Mayeeladam Para, Shoolam waterfall

Accommodation

Homestays and a hotel at prices ranging from Rs 800 to 1,200 per night, at Pampakuda town (about 5km away)