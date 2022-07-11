STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dengue cases rise in Ernakulam district, seven deaths recorded in two months

According to health officials, 2,270 dengue cases have been reported in the district so far this year and of the total, 593 were confirmed cases.

Dengue

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following a surge in dengue cases, the district health department has advised public to be watchful. As many as seven dengue deaths have been recorded in the district in the past two months. According to health officials, 2,270 dengue cases have been reported in the district so far this year. Of the total, 593 were confirmed cases.  

"In July, a total of 243 cases were reported, of which 45 were confirmed. In many cases, mosquito breeding sources are developed at homes and on nearby premises. Dry days should be strictly observed to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes," said district medical officer V Jayasree.  

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said people should spend at least 30 minutes to observe dry days and to clean their house premises. As per health officials, five suspected dengue deaths have been reported in the past two months.

"In cases of deaths, most of them suffered haemorrhagic fever that causes bleeding. Haemorrhage dengue fever is life-threatening. At times, it will be difficult to treat a patient even after detecting the disease," said the district medical officer.

"In some cases, the disease could be life-threatening and complicated, especially when it causes haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome. Also, one should be careful if dengue occurs for the second time," she added.

"Intake of nutritional food and keeping oneself hydrated are certain ways to tackle the disease. If fever along with stomach pain, body pain, headache, vomiting, and tiredness persists for more than three days, people should seek treatment. Moreover, symptoms can vary on an hourly basis," said a health official.

