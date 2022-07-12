25-year-old slits throat to end life on crowded road in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 25-year-old died after he slit his throat at the crowded Desabhimani Junction in Kaloor on Monday evening. The deceased is Christopher, a resident of Pyari Junction, Thoppumpady, a police officer said.

The youth arrived at the busy junction around 6.15pm and sat under a post near the Kaloor market. Subsequently, he slit his throat and hands using a knife in his possession. He collapsed and died on the spot even before the onlookers could react, the officer said.

“The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. We have received footage of the act and the visuals are being examined,” said an officer who inspected the spot. A team from the Ernakulam North police reached the spot and shifted the body to the general hospital.