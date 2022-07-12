New international preschool offers ‘experiential learning’

Tinisha rachel samuel By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to education, it is of utmost importance to take the very first step in the right direction. Why? Because these steps that the tiny feet take decide the shape of the child’s learning graph. And guiding these steps are the various education methods being followed in the preschool sector. Each method has its style of teaching-learning process. But what sets the newly launched Helen O’Grady International Preschool at Girinagar apart from the rest is the unique methodology that it follows.

“We follow the Reggio Emilia approach. It is a teaching process that focuses on preschool and primary education. It is a student-centric approach that uses self-directed and experiential learning in relationship-driven environments,” said Beena Bhatt, centre in charge. According to her, the programme is based on the principles of respect, responsibility and community through exploration, discovery and play.

“Our school has a library, an atelier area and has introduced the sensorimotor integration programme to help children identify different textures. We have introduced 10 different textures,” she said. The entire ambience of the school certifies its approach to learning. The kids get to wallow in the sand and the mud kitchen. Images of traffic symbols and traffic policemen on the walls teach the tiny tots the importance of following the rules.

“We have a section called ‘Mom and Me’. This section caters to children aged 20 months old. These children are accompanied by their mothers and have a separate curriculum,” said Beena. There are different programmes for different age groups. Up to two-and-a-half years, Early Learning Programme 1 is followed. From 2.5 to 3 years, it is ELP2, ELP3 3.5 years onwards and for those in the 4.5-5.5-year category, ELP 4 is followed.

The preschool has 10 students. “We get the students to play in the sand to help them learn about textures. This develops their sensory-motor skills,” said Renu P S, a teacher. According to Captain Sonia Bharadwaj, a parent, the children are not forced to do anything. “They can make choices of their own. Another attraction is the edu-drama where the child learns through dramatics,” she said.