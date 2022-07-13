STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KMRL receives second water metro boat

 The Cochin Shipyard Limited on Tuesday handed over the second water metro boat to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

Kochi water metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Limited on Tuesday handed over the second water metro boat to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). Three more boats are planned to be handed over to KMRL later this month. This is part of 23 boats the shipyard is building under the Kochi Water Metro project. The battery powered boats are expected to set a new green benchmark in transportation.The Kochi water metro envisages development of 15 identified routes, connecting 10 islands along a network of routes that span 78km in the electrically propelled hybrid ferries plying to 38 jetties.

