Thalaiva: The star and the man

By Express News Service

At the D40 event in the year 2011: “Naan Shivaji Raovaa irrukarathala thaan, Rajinikantha irruka mudiyarathu.” (Because I am Shivaji Rao, I am able to be Rajinikanth)

Rajinikanth responded spontaneously to a question from late K Balachandar. The event was to celebrate the contribution of south India’s film directors to cinema. As a special programme, a brief chat between the film director late K Balachandar and superstar Rajinikanth was organised.

KB sir, as he was called, mentioned that the set of questions were prepared only the previous night and that Rajinikanth was not even aware of such an interview. One of the questions the director asked Rajinikanth—a very good practical question—was, “Can Rajinikanth again become Shivaji Rao Gaekwad?” He wanted to know if Rajinikanth could go back to living the way he had before becoming an actor, an ordinary, common man Shivaji Rao, a bus conductor by profession.

Without batting an eyelid Rajinikanth replied, “Because I am Shivaji Rao, I am able to be Rajinikanth.” Rajinikanth stated that money and fame had not changed him personally and that he remains Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in his personal life. Only Rajinikanth could convey such a strong message in just about ten words and receive thunderous applause.

This same man couldn’t manage this fame that chased him within two years of his entry into films. He even broke down and was about to get away from the film world forever, but thankfully recovered. Experience had taught the superstar to manage his stardom, fame and popularity. In 2020, in the ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ episode, when Bear Grylls asked him how he manages his fame and popularity at home, Rajinikanth mentioned that he forgets he is Rajinikanth at home. He clearly keeps his life as Rajinikanth separate from that of Shivaji Rao. What’s the message from this leader? You and your profession/job are two different entities. Your professional success or even failure need not define the individual you are.

Your fame, name and money need not change you as a person. You should be thankful for your success but it should not go to your head and make you arrogant. Never forget your roots and your true self. Rajinikanth has conveyed in different ways across various forums that as a person, he is still the same.

His requirements haven’t grown exponentially in line with growth in his professional career as an actor. This is possible only for evolved and spiritual people.

Don’t we dread losing luxuries even for a short duration? Time and again, his colleagues have talked of how Rajinikanth has stayed in simple rooms and ordinary hotels without making demands associated with this profession or industry during film shooting.

A leader sets examples for others to follow. As a leader, he also conveys through this reply that you should not forget your roots, your humble beginnings. We never know when we may have to go back to where we came from. We need to be humble despite success and clearly understand that a misplaced ego would tarnish our inner self. This amazing life lesson conveys the powerful message that being humble and simple in our daily life is indeed supreme.



(Excerpted from Rajini’s Mantras by P C Balasubramanian, with permission from Jaico Publishing House. The book is releasing on August 2, 2022)

At the D40 event in the year 2011: “Naan Shivaji Raovaa irrukarathala thaan, Rajinikantha irruka mudiyarathu.” (Because I am Shivaji Rao, I am able to be Rajinikanth) Rajinikanth responded spontaneously to a question from late K Balachandar. The event was to celebrate the contribution of south India’s film directors to cinema. As a special programme, a brief chat between the film director late K Balachandar and superstar Rajinikanth was organised. KB sir, as he was called, mentioned that the set of questions were prepared only the previous night and that Rajinikanth was not even aware of such an interview. One of the questions the director asked Rajinikanth—a very good practical question—was, “Can Rajinikanth again become Shivaji Rao Gaekwad?” He wanted to know if Rajinikanth could go back to living the way he had before becoming an actor, an ordinary, common man Shivaji Rao, a bus conductor by profession. Without batting an eyelid Rajinikanth replied, “Because I am Shivaji Rao, I am able to be Rajinikanth.” Rajinikanth stated that money and fame had not changed him personally and that he remains Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in his personal life. Only Rajinikanth could convey such a strong message in just about ten words and receive thunderous applause. This same man couldn’t manage this fame that chased him within two years of his entry into films. He even broke down and was about to get away from the film world forever, but thankfully recovered. Experience had taught the superstar to manage his stardom, fame and popularity. In 2020, in the ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ episode, when Bear Grylls asked him how he manages his fame and popularity at home, Rajinikanth mentioned that he forgets he is Rajinikanth at home. He clearly keeps his life as Rajinikanth separate from that of Shivaji Rao. What’s the message from this leader? You and your profession/job are two different entities. Your professional success or even failure need not define the individual you are. Your fame, name and money need not change you as a person. You should be thankful for your success but it should not go to your head and make you arrogant. Never forget your roots and your true self. Rajinikanth has conveyed in different ways across various forums that as a person, he is still the same. His requirements haven’t grown exponentially in line with growth in his professional career as an actor. This is possible only for evolved and spiritual people. Don’t we dread losing luxuries even for a short duration? Time and again, his colleagues have talked of how Rajinikanth has stayed in simple rooms and ordinary hotels without making demands associated with this profession or industry during film shooting. A leader sets examples for others to follow. As a leader, he also conveys through this reply that you should not forget your roots, your humble beginnings. We never know when we may have to go back to where we came from. We need to be humble despite success and clearly understand that a misplaced ego would tarnish our inner self. This amazing life lesson conveys the powerful message that being humble and simple in our daily life is indeed supreme. (Excerpted from Rajini’s Mantras by P C Balasubramanian, with permission from Jaico Publishing House. The book is releasing on August 2, 2022)