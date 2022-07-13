WasSUP ? A rundown on Kerala's battle against single-use plastic

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Phasing out single-use plastic (SUP) is going to be a herculean task for local bodies in Kerala. It’s been 12 days since the Central ban order came into effect, but almost all 19 SUP items banned are still available in the markets across Kerala.

Officials note the Kerala State Pollution Control Board’s (KSPCB) monitoring cell has been receiving hardly any calls from the local bodies, hinting that enforcement is yet to pick up in the state. Though the manufacturing and sale of SUP items have been banned (see box), the existing stocks are widely circulated in the market, making it difficult to enforce the ban.

“We have directed the local bodies across the state to submit daily reports on the enforcement. We need to collect the data and report to the Centre on a regular basis,” says a senior KSPCB official. “We hope to see more action from the local bodies. Kerala had already imposed a similar ban in 2020. The Central order would give additional teeth to the local bodies. It is time for aggressive enforcement.

Kerala generates about 633 tonnes of plastic waste per day. On an average, 18.5g of plastic is generated per person every day.

‘Traders getting harassed’

Meanwhile, the trading community of Kerala has slammed stringent enforcement of the ban and penalties. “Legally manufactured SUP products are available in the market. The Centre should allow the traders to sell or use them,” says Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti state president S S Manoj. “It is unfair to penalise traders for using or selling SUP items, which were purchased after paying GST. Officials have been harassing small and medium traders.” He laments the government is targeting only the traders.

“There are many other segments that widely use plastics but, when it comes to the ban, it seems to apply only to us. We are not against the ban, but the government should give reasonable time to clear existing stocks,” says Manoj, who is also the national secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

‘Fake alternatives flood market’

Environmentalists, meanwhile, allege the ban order is a farce. “As per the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, the use of recyclable plastic was prohibited. The Centre has now made bio-compostable plastic legal. This amendment would derail the efforts to phase out SUP. The market is now flooded

with fake bio-compostable plastic,” says environmentalist Shibu K N.

‘Promote green protocol’

Shibu, who is the national coordinator of the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, adds that it is time for Kerala to revamp and promote the ‘green protocol’. “We should pick up from where we left off. Earlier, all government offices and institutions used to strictly follow the green protocol during events. Such measures should be reintroduced,” he notes. “The state government should come up with a parallel mechanism to enforce the ban. Special officers, with magisterial powers, should be deployed.”

‘Golden opportunity’

Dearth of cost-effective alternatives has turned into a major challenge for the local bodies. Traders and food industry representatives have warned that the packaging cost would go up by two to three times. The state government, analysts say, should scale up production of ecofriendly alternatives to fix the demand and supply gap.

It’s heartening to note that Kudumbashree is gearing up to scale up paper and cloth bag production. “Many units are operational; we will strengthen them and also start new ones,” says a senior official of Kudumbashree’s micro-enterprise wing.

A Suchitwa Mission official highlights that the ban should be taken up as “a golden opportunity” to create more employment opportunities. “Sustainable alternatives should be promoted and produced on a large scale. This is a vast area to be explored,” he adds.

Corp to join hands with Kudumbashree

Kochi corporation officials say inspections are being carried out by the health wing to check if banned plastic items are being used in city limits, primarily in hotels and restaurants. “This time, we have decided to focus on wholesale suppliers,” says health standing committee chairman Ashraf T K. “Last month, a meeting was held with wholesale dealers and stakeholders of the hotel industry. We are also planning to associate with Kudumbashree to promote cloth bags.”

Ernakulam assistant coordinator Preethi M B says Kudumbashree has initiated steps to offer nature-friendly alternatives to plastic. “We have got instructions to create awareness, and increase the production of cloth bags. Around 200 units in the district have been activated, and an action group has been formed to coordinate the activities,” she adds.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, has urged the public to join the “green mission” and take steps to eliminate the plastic menace. “If people start carrying cloth bags or utensils to collect food parcels, plastic usage would automatically come down,” he says.

The banned items

Plastic garbage bags, except for biomedical waste

Plastic-coated items such as paper carry bags, bowls, paper cups

Non-woven bags, plastic flags

Under-500ml pet bottles of drinking water

Plastic-coated leaves used as plates

Plastic packets used by retail outlets, including street vendors, hawkers

Sapling bags

Table-spreads

Water pouches, non-branded plastic juice packets

Earbuds

Balloon sticks

Candy, ice cream sticks

Cutlery items

Sweet boxes

Cigarette packs

PVC banners under 100 micrones

Polystyrene for decoration

Enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic is yet to gain momentum. While experts call for an aggressive ‘green protocol’, traders seek govt intervention to ensure supply of cost-effective alternatives

With inputs from Steni Simon

