Asokan Kunnumgal: Winning medals at 92

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Since pre-independent India, volleyball has been a part of Kerala’s sporting conscience and the state has produced generations of players for the Indian team — Jimmy George, K C Elamma (the first Malayali woman to secure an Arjuna award) and P K Leela comes to mind. However, in Thiruvananthapuram, there lives a man who had also created miracles in and outside the volleyball court. His thunder-like smashes in the court led him to rub shoulders with the best in various matches.

The 92-year-old Asokan Kunnumgal, a former international volleyball referee is still— competing and winning in track and field. Old age doesn’t seem to have affected him a bit. In the 41st National Masters Athletics Championship held in Kadalur, Puducherry, Asokan won gold medals in short put, discus throw, long jump and javelin throw. Since 1984, he has been a regular at the event.

Asokan was also the former coach of the Indian Navy volleyball team. Born and brought up in Cherai, young Asokan fell for sports and there was no turning back. Though he claims pole vaulting to be his signature event, Asokan is a master in volleyball.

“In the ‘40s, Vypeen island didn’t have many facilities for sports. Having a ground was a luxury back then. During those days, volleyball had more prominence. Watching the older crowd play, I too got interested and slowly took to the game,” says Asokan, who now resides in Thiruvananthapuram. At the age of 15, Asokan joined the naval forces as a Royal Indian Navy Boy cadet and served for four years in England.

Having participated in the national games and seeing him perform, Asokan was sent to NIS Patiala for training to become a coach. From there, his journey as a coach began. He became a panel referee in the Volleyball Federation of India and then turned international referee in the ‘70s when India and France held a match in Kerala.

Though he retired in 1965 from the Navy, volleyball still found a way into his life even after he joined the account general’s office as an auditor. The team formed at the office even won medals in various national-level games. Asokan stepped down from refereeing when he was 58-years-old. “I took voluntary retirement. It was not fair to continue as a referee. Opportunities are meant for everyone. When many youngsters have the potential to take over the position and shape the game in a good way, it is not correct to hold on to the position,” says Asokan.

Even after retirement, what stayed the same is his love for sports. In the ‘80s, he served as the Indian team manager in the World Championship held in Eugene, USA, and the Asian meet held in China. Asokan is now reliving those younger days through sports.

“Pole vault and triple jump too were my events, but they aren’t available for the 65-above age category,” adds Asokan. He credits his ‘action-packed’ lifestyle for being able to compete in high-intensity events even now. “Every morning, I run at the Central Stadium. In case of rain, I do it on the house premises. Diseases are inevitable in old age, but exercise can help control ailments to a great extent,” says Asokan who is also the Kerala Masters Athletics secretary.

‘NEED MORE ATTENTION’

Being an advocate of sports, Ashokan is saddened as many athletes are in a dire state and are unable to succeed in the profession due to meagre income or lack of opportunities. “After retirement, whatever events I’ve been to, I had to bear all the expenditure. I never received any financial assistance from any authority to date. Sports can reap benefits with the help of the government. The Kerala government has to build grounds and stadiums and provide financial assistance to the players. If such facilities are made available, Kerala will see more remarkable performances in the Olympics. Though there have been improvements, our state still has a long way to go,” says Asokan.

