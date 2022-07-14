Kammi, Sanghi, Congi... and a broad smile   

S Neeraj Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Being ‘unbiased’ is one of the toughest balancing acts one has to do these days. It probably comes second only to setting the old-world shower mixer taps right on those chilly mornings. This comes especially true in the case of journalists, who are supposed to analyse things with objectivity and remain unbiased, as per the gold standards set by paragons like Ramnath Goenka.

“He [Goenka] was a strident nationalist and knew quite categorically what a newspaper’s duties were in India. He was independent in his outlook and understood the importance of making his paper independent of parties, lobbies, and even private friendships,” noted another Express stalwart, T J S George.

I still recall the cub reporter days when my first guru in the profession, the revered journalism trainer K Thomas Oommen, used to crack the whip at the slightest hint of bias in copy. “Never assume being a journalist means you are some exalted revolutionary. At most, regard yourself as a lousy cockroach,” he remarked once. Words etched in my diary.

These days, however, journalists are often viewed as quasi-political spokies or, worse, propagandists, courtesy of high-decibel television debates and social media, of course. No one to be blamed here. After all, politics has become a source of entertainment. One would be ‘left out’ if the virtue of silence is exercised during intense discussions, akin to the times when it was mandatory for young men to follow one team or the other in the English Premier League to make it to the upper crest.

Now, what’s worrying is the toxic political miasma permeating our daily lives and existence. I was quite stunned recently as my seven-year-old son asked me: “Do you like Narender Moodi or Pinrayi Vijyan better? (sic)” At that age, I would certainly have asked my father if he liked Super Man or He-Man better. (Eventually picked Mowgli, though.)

I was relieved, however, that he didn’t ask me whether I was a ‘Sanghi’ or ‘Kammi’ (commie in local parlance). Kammi, Congi, Sanghi and Sudapi (for SDPI) are the primary subclassifications of homosapiens in Kerala.“I become a Sanghi if I take a nationalist stand, or question leftist hypocrisy, or politely decline beef at a meal. Recently, I got branded as I went to a temple to participate in a ritual on an auspicious day,” quips a homemaker and senior journalist with an English newspaper in Thiruvananthapuram.

“On the other side, I get branded as a Kammi-Congi cabal activist for questioning, say, LPG prices. And the moment I meander into issues such as the colossal mismanagement of CAA or farm laws, I get the ‘anti-national’ tag (laughs).”There is no sphere of activity that’s safe from the ‘branding’ disease — from food and family WhatsApp groups to friendship and films. (Some large family groups, I am told, have sub-groups based on the political leanings of members.)

A recent target of branding was P T Usha, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Even before she began warming up for the Upper House sprint, trade unionist and CPM leader Elamaram Kareem stirred controversy by ridiculing her “eligibility”.

It was saddening to see cyber trolls taking a cue from Kareem and throwing muck at the legendary Olympian, who has inspired thousands of Malayalis with her sporting grit and glories. There was a time ‘Payyoli Express’ Usha chechi was the only role model that came to mind — for girls as well as boys — while discussing athletics. Do judge her performance as an MP, but tarnishing based on her perceived political affiliation is tragic.

It was, however, heartening to see how she handled the news conference after the mudslinging. She said her focus would be only on sports and requested to not drag her into petty politics. Reporters pilloried her with questions about Kareem’s statement. She calmly replied he was a mass “people’s leader” who was free to air his views. (Ahem, was there a hint of sarcasm?) Unrelenting journos kept prodding her to elicit some ‘spicy’ response. She disappointed them with a broad smile.I hope she doesn’t disappoint us as an MP and keeps spreading smiles. Keep smiling, Usha ji.

KOCHI: Being ‘unbiased’ is one of the toughest balancing acts one has to do these days. It probably comes second only to setting the old-world shower mixer taps right on those chilly mornings. This comes especially true in the case of journalists, who are supposed to analyse things with objectivity and remain unbiased, as per the gold standards set by paragons like Ramnath Goenka. “He [Goenka] was a strident nationalist and knew quite categorically what a newspaper’s duties were in India. He was independent in his outlook and understood the importance of making his paper independent of parties, lobbies, and even private friendships,” noted another Express stalwart, T J S George. I still recall the cub reporter days when my first guru in the profession, the revered journalism trainer K Thomas Oommen, used to crack the whip at the slightest hint of bias in copy. “Never assume being a journalist means you are some exalted revolutionary. At most, regard yourself as a lousy cockroach,” he remarked once. Words etched in my diary. These days, however, journalists are often viewed as quasi-political spokies or, worse, propagandists, courtesy of high-decibel television debates and social media, of course. No one to be blamed here. After all, politics has become a source of entertainment. One would be ‘left out’ if the virtue of silence is exercised during intense discussions, akin to the times when it was mandatory for young men to follow one team or the other in the English Premier League to make it to the upper crest. Now, what’s worrying is the toxic political miasma permeating our daily lives and existence. I was quite stunned recently as my seven-year-old son asked me: “Do you like Narender Moodi or Pinrayi Vijyan better? (sic)” At that age, I would certainly have asked my father if he liked Super Man or He-Man better. (Eventually picked Mowgli, though.) I was relieved, however, that he didn’t ask me whether I was a ‘Sanghi’ or ‘Kammi’ (commie in local parlance). Kammi, Congi, Sanghi and Sudapi (for SDPI) are the primary subclassifications of homosapiens in Kerala.“I become a Sanghi if I take a nationalist stand, or question leftist hypocrisy, or politely decline beef at a meal. Recently, I got branded as I went to a temple to participate in a ritual on an auspicious day,” quips a homemaker and senior journalist with an English newspaper in Thiruvananthapuram. “On the other side, I get branded as a Kammi-Congi cabal activist for questioning, say, LPG prices. And the moment I meander into issues such as the colossal mismanagement of CAA or farm laws, I get the ‘anti-national’ tag (laughs).”There is no sphere of activity that’s safe from the ‘branding’ disease — from food and family WhatsApp groups to friendship and films. (Some large family groups, I am told, have sub-groups based on the political leanings of members.) A recent target of branding was P T Usha, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Even before she began warming up for the Upper House sprint, trade unionist and CPM leader Elamaram Kareem stirred controversy by ridiculing her “eligibility”. It was saddening to see cyber trolls taking a cue from Kareem and throwing muck at the legendary Olympian, who has inspired thousands of Malayalis with her sporting grit and glories. There was a time ‘Payyoli Express’ Usha chechi was the only role model that came to mind — for girls as well as boys — while discussing athletics. Do judge her performance as an MP, but tarnishing based on her perceived political affiliation is tragic. It was, however, heartening to see how she handled the news conference after the mudslinging. She said her focus would be only on sports and requested to not drag her into petty politics. Reporters pilloried her with questions about Kareem’s statement. She calmly replied he was a mass “people’s leader” who was free to air his views. (Ahem, was there a hint of sarcasm?) Unrelenting journos kept prodding her to elicit some ‘spicy’ response. She disappointed them with a broad smile.I hope she doesn’t disappoint us as an MP and keeps spreading smiles. Keep smiling, Usha ji.