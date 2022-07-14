Malindo Air to resume Kochi service from August 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malindo Air will resume its four weekly services in the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur sector from August 1. The services of the Malaysian hybrid airline are scheduled in such a way that its connecting flights to Perth in Australia will be available in one-and-a-half-hour interval. Currently, Air Asia (Berhad) flights are operating daily in the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur sector.

Malindo flight will depart from Kochi at 12.10 am every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and reach Kuala Lumpur at 7.05am. The connecting flight to Perth is scheduled at 8.25am, which will reach the destination at 2.10pm. The flight to Kochi departs from Kuala Lumpur at 9.35pm every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The airline will also commence daily services in the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur sector from September 1, and the bookings have already been opened. “Many new services are expected to be rolled out as part of increasing connectivity to the far east,” said S Suhas, managing director of Kochi airport.

