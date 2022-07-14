STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Malindo Air to resume Kochi service from August 1

The airline will also commence daily services in the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur sector from September 1, and the bookings have already been opened. 

Published: 14th July 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Air India Express and Malindo airlines will soon operate flights to bring back Indians stranded in Dubai and Malaysia respectively

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malindo Air will resume its four weekly services in the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur sector from August 1. The services of the Malaysian hybrid airline are scheduled in such a way that its connecting flights to Perth in Australia will be available in one-and-a-half-hour interval. Currently, Air Asia (Berhad) flights are operating daily in the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur sector.  

Malindo flight will depart from Kochi at 12.10 am every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and reach Kuala Lumpur at 7.05am. The connecting flight to Perth is scheduled at 8.25am, which will reach the destination at 2.10pm. The flight to Kochi departs from Kuala Lumpur at 9.35pm every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The airline will also commence daily services in the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur sector from September 1, and the bookings have already been opened. “Many new services are expected to be rolled out as part of increasing connectivity to the far east,” said S Suhas, managing director of Kochi airport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malindo Air Kochi Kochi Airport
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp