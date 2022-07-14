Yet another mobile ‘loan’ app under police scanner

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Another case of threat and abuse by operators of online money lending apps has surfaced. The Kochi cyber police have registered a case based on a complaint about such an app by an Edappally native woman. Though the police tried to trace the people operating the app, it was found that the app functioned using bogus phone and bank account numbers.

The 25-year-old woman approached the police after she started receiving threats and abusive messages frequently. “The complainant took a small amount as a loan from an app named Small Credit Tara Rupee on June 23. However, before the monthly repayment date neared, the complainant started receiving messages and calls asking for the payment. She agreed to make full repayment on the date. Despite the assurance, the complainant started receiving abusive messages. Some of her relatives also received these abusive messages,” a police officer said.

The complainant approached the police after she was threatened that her morphed photographs would be sent to her relatives and friends. The police registered a case under IPC Sections 354A(1)(iv) for making sexually coloured remarks, 506 for criminal intimidation and 509 for insulting the modesty of a woman, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material and Section 120(o) of Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance to any person through anonymous call, letter, email and using other messengers.

According to the police, it is the seventh case against online loan lenders registered at the Kochi cyber police station this year. However, no arrest could be made yet in any of the cases. “The operators use bogus mobile phone numbers and bank accounts. They are mostly based in North Indian states. These apps are not affiliated with any banks or operate as per the norms of the Reserve Bank of India. Their modus operandi is to give a small amount as a loan and reclaim more than double the amount lent by means of threat and harassment,” a police official said.

No arrests so far

Seventh case against online loan lenders registered at Kochi cyber police station this year

No arrest could be made yet in any of the cases

