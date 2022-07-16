STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cusat’s spot admissions from Monday

The department of physics will also hold a spot admission to fill the vacant seats in the MSc Physics programme at 10am on July 20.

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The spot admissions to fill a vacant NRI seat in the MSc Meteorology and MTech Atmospheric Sciences programme (for GATE-qualified students) at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will be held at the department office at 10.30am on Monday.

Admission to fill the vacant seats in MCA, MSc (Computer Science with specialisation in artificial intelligence) and MSc (Computer Science with specialisation in data science) will be held at the department of computer applications at 9.30am on Tuesday. The department of physics will also hold a spot admission to fill the vacant seats in the MSc Physics programme at 10am on July 20.
For details, visit admissions.cusat.ac.in

