Ex-international athlete dies as private bus hits bike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former international high jumper Juby Thomas, 42, died in a road accident at Pulickamali near Mulanthuruthi on Friday morning. The Piravom resident, who was employed as a chief travelling ticket inspector with the Southern Railway, was on his way to Tripunithura to report for duty.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the rear of a private bus hit his motorcycle at Pulickamali, near Mulanthuruthi, around 8.30am. The bus was overtaking the two-wheeler. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. The crew reportedly did not stop the bus after the incident, and fled without passing on the information to the police. Later, the bus was taken to the police station.

Witnesses told the police that the overspeeding private bus, plying on the Moolamattam-Ernakulam route, hit the motorcycle as the driver attempted to avoid collision with a tipper lorry coming from the opposite direction. Juby was thrown to the ground on impact. Local residents rushed him to the government hospital in Mulanthuruthi. He was soon shifted to the Taluk Hospital in Tripunithura, where he was declared brought dead, said a police officer. The police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Juby grabbed the attention of sports lovers after clinching gold in the state schools athletics meet during the 1994-95 season. He was a trainee with the GV Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram. He went on to win medals in several national meets and the SAAF athletics meet. He had joined Indian Railways at the age of 19. Juby is survived by wife Pinky and daughters Aleesha, Alona and Alphonsa. The funeral will be held at the Holy Kings Knanaya Catholic Forane Church, Piravom, on Sunday.

